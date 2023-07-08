Relay Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $139.17 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $139.17 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

