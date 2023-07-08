Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0835

Request (REQ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $83.44 million and $12.94 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.20 or 1.00019111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09120887 USD and is up 10.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $50,544,169.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.