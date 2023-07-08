Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 157 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.50. 1,741,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
