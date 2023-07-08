Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,819.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,703. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

