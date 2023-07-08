Rune (RUNE) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $20,853.37 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.06547825 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

