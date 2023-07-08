SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $96.03 million and $1.15 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,787,973,399 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

