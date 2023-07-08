Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

