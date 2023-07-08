SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.71 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $12,449.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.13 or 1.00032303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0222015 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,260.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

