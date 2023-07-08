Sandeep Nayyar Sells 12,356 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,987. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. State Street Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 373.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 113,136 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SMART Global by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

