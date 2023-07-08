Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SGMO. Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.