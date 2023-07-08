Secret Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $46.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00177186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00295313 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

