Siacoin Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $172.60 million and $2.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00322981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00891438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00549704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,599,595,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,577,382,891 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

