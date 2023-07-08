SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Trading Up 1.7%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.