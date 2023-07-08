Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $376.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 79.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

