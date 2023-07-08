Solitude Financial Services Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,998,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

