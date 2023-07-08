Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0254 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $533.68 million and approximately $611.68 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.13 or 1.00032303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02490657 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $390.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

