Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $31,043.53 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $31,043.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, R David Tabors sold 2,800 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $38,444.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 814,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24, a PEG ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

