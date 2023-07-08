Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

