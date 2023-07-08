StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $53.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

