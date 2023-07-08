StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AZRE opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 326,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 50.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

