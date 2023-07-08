StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

