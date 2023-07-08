StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SLCA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 7.0 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

