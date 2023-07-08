STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0388 on Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. STP has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $919,478.38 worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03861395 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,421,063.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

