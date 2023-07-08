Strike (STRK) Price Hits $10.85

Strike (STRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Strike has a market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $761,599.67 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $10.85 or 0.00035835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,799,162 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

