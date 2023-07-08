Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.10 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.21). Approximately 758,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 967,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.22).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 105.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.16. The company has a market capitalization of £208.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

