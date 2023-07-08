Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Syneos Health has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.