Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Down 1.1%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Table Trac Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

About Table Trac

(Free Report)

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.