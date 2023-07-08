Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 337.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 145,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

