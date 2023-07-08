Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lowered by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. 4,256,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,012. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

