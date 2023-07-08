Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 94

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 94 ($1.19) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 122 ($1.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.95) to GBX 141 ($1.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 121.33 ($1.54).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 100.45 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.89, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,493.13). Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

