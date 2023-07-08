Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $484.36 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $484.36 million and $30.02 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001953 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,264,500,230 coins and its circulating supply is 5,817,871,060,185 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

