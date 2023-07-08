Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 21,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 75,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $482.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPYP. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

