Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Financial Analysis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) and Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Awilco Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $2.58 billion 2.30 -$621.00 million ($1.26) -6.13 Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A $4.33 0.00

Awilco Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Awilco Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.5% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Awilco Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transocean and Awilco Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -34.53% -6.80% -3.62% Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Awilco Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 0 4 7 0 2.64 Awilco Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Transocean’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Awilco Drilling.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

