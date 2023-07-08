tru Independence LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,425,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 2,738,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,138. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.