tru Independence LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,306. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

