tru Independence LLC Sells 918 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after purchasing an additional 715,624 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.36. 1,610,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,114. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

