TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,013 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 114.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,372,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.78 and a 200 day moving average of $380.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

