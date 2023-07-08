TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 551 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

