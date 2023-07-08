TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $846.75. 1,940,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,648. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.