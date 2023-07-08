TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 12,341,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,201,752. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

