TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 1.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $365.72. 303,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.02.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

