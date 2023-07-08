UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UMH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $15,900,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

