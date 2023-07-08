Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $87,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 1,952,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,525. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

