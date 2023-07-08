Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.29 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $54.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00017475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00323369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.3838491 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 724 active market(s) with $81,238,900.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

