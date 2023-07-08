United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

