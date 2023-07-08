United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.89.

United States Steel Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

