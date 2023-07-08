Unizen (ZCX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $870,302.29

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Unizen has a market capitalization of $38.11 million and approximately $870,302.29 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

