Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

