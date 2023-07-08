Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 7.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

