Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 225,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,628. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.